KLS GIT team wins Hackathon Manthan

A team of students from KLS Gogte Institute of Technology won the National Security Hackathon Manthan-2021 jointly organised by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell and the Bureau of Police Research and Development. The team developed a solution to a problem statement, Analysis of Hinglish Text, where the task was to identify abusive content written in language that combines Hindi and English words on social media posts and report it to the authorities.

Over 3,000 teams across India had submitted their ideas and the top 115 teams qualified for the final round.