ADVERTISEMENT

KLS GIT students win top prizes at IEEE Hackathon

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Projects on Generative AI and renewable energy applauded

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the fifth semester in Karnataka Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology (KLS GIT) have won prizes at a Hackathon organised by IEEE Computer Society, Bengaluru, and hosted by Christ University, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team consisting of Srushti Kadalagi, Bansidhar Patil, Diksha Gunaji, Shivani Raddy and Prathamesh Magadum won the first prize for their work on Generative Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy.

A total of 24 teams from 11 colleges participated in the event. Seven teams competed in the final stage.

They were praised for their creativity, technical depth, teamwork and practical application towards the problem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members of the KLS GIT Management, the Principal, Deans and HoDs have congratulated the team and their mentors Shweta Goudar (Dean, R&D and Faculty Advisor), Kiran Tangod (HoD ISE) and Pankaja Kadalagi, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US