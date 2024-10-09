KLS GIT students win top prizes at IEEE Hackathon

Students of the fifth semester in Karnataka Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology (KLS GIT) have won prizes at a Hackathon organised by IEEE Computer Society, Bengaluru, and hosted by Christ University, Bengaluru.

A team consisting of Srushti Kadalagi, Bansidhar Patil, Diksha Gunaji, Shivani Raddy and Prathamesh Magadum won the first prize for their work on Generative Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy.

A total of 24 teams from 11 colleges participated in the event. Seven teams competed in the final stage.

They were praised for their creativity, technical depth, teamwork and practical application towards the problem.

Members of the KLS GIT Management, the Principal, Deans and HoDs have congratulated the team and their mentors Shweta Goudar (Dean, R&D and Faculty Advisor), Kiran Tangod (HoD ISE) and Pankaja Kadalagi, said a release.