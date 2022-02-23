KLETU ties up with Dassault to help teachers connect with students

Now, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enhance curriculum with research and project-based learning solutions

KLE Technological University (KLETU), a premier engineering institution, has tied up with Dassault Systèmes and has selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enhance curriculum with research and project-based learning solutions.

According to a press release issued by KLETU in Hubballi, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help teachers connect with students and enable them to collaborate and streamline learning activities with the latest pedagogical techniques. Students will acquire in-depth knowledge and preparation in domains, through this unique industry-like environment, the release said.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will give our students the right exposure to new and cutting-edge technology, increase their enthusiasm for learning and provide uninterrupted learning environment. Additionally, this will prepare students to gain sufficient knowledge in the selected technical subject to be productive from day one,” Head of School of Mechanical Engineering and Dean, Planning and Development, KLE Technological University, B.B. Kotturshettar has said.

According to Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes Deepak N.G., Dassault Systèmes is committed to increasing the attractiveness of engineering and science for young people, developing skills to foster employability and promoting innovation in education with experience-based learning. “This is an essential step towards honing the right skills and arming the workforce of the future for the jobs of the future. Our collaboration with KLE Technological University is a part of this commitment,” he has said.