KLETU students shine in Aero Design event

AeroKLE, a team of 17 students of KLE Technological University (KLETU), has secured the top place, in the regular class, at the national-level SAE India Aero Design 2019 competition held in Tamil Nadu.

In the recent competition, organised by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, they also secured the third rank in the micro class. As many as 146 teams from across the country took part in the competition.

The team comprised Vineet Anand Bedarman (captain), Amit Allimatti, Sayyed Ahmed Zuhair, Rohit Anvekar, Rahul Pattar, Shridhar Hadimani, Om Prakash Patel, Yajnesh Poojari, Koustubh Annigeri, Sujay C, Nilesh Bandekar, Mallikarjun Pattanshetty, Yeshwanth Kumar, Ajey Joshi, Alex Steven Dharmdas, Calvin Lobo, and G.V. Srikar.

The team was guided by Head of School of Mechanical Engineering, KLETU, B.B. Kotturshettar; Head of Centre of Material Sciences Nagaraj Banapurmath, and faculty coordinator G.M. Hiremath.

They were involved in designing and testing different prototypes in Hubballi.

They also optimised the final aircraft designs and submitted the technical design report at the event.

The report too was praised by judges and was has adjudged the ‘best technical design report’ at the event.

The students have bagged a purse of ₹1.35 lakh.

At the contest, the regular class demanded the highest payload to be lifted, whereas the micro class demanded the highest payload fraction.

The teams had to conform to the mechanical and electrical limitations as prescribed by Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), India.

Experts from the Indian Space and Research Organisation, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and National Aerospace Laboratories were the judges for the event.