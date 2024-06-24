KLETU signs MoU with CherYsh Trust to enhance educational opportunities

With an objective of enhancing educational opportunities, promoting social innovation and fostering community development, KLE Technological University (KLETU), Hubballi, and CherYsh Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hubballi on Monday.

In a simple function held on the campus of KLETU, the MoU was signed by Registrar of KLETU B.S. Anami and CEO of CherYsh Trust Sapna Ravindran in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Ashok Shettar.

The MoU focuses on enhancing student learning, driving social innovation, and promoting community development while addressing sustainable development goals.

Expressing happiness over the collaboration, Prof. Shettar termed the MoU as a testament to KLETU’s commitment to not only advancing academic excellence but also driving meaningful social change.

“By partnering with CherYsh Trust, we aim to leverage our strengths in research and innovation to make a tangible impact on the lives of rural communities,” he said.

CherYsh trustees highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Collaborating with KLE Technological University provides us with a unique opportunity to scale up our initiatives and bring in academic rigour to our programmes. Together, we can empower more women and girls, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive world.”

Uma Mudengudi, B.L. Desai, Sanjay Kotabagi, Preeti Patil, Vijayalakshmi M., and Shollapur from KLETU and representatives from CherYsh Trust Anitha Singh, Kala Anand, Sanjeev Shanmugam and Nagraj Kulkarni were present.

CherYsh Trust, a non-profit organization, focuses on enhancing educational opportunities for girls and creating livelihood prospects for women in rural India.

