GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KLETU signs MoU with CherYsh Trust to enhance educational opportunities

The objective is also to promoting social innovation and fostering community development

Published - June 24, 2024 07:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of KLE Technological University (KLETU) and CherYsh Trust posing for a photo after signing an MoU in Hubballi on Monday.

Representatives of KLE Technological University (KLETU) and CherYsh Trust posing for a photo after signing an MoU in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With an objective of enhancing educational opportunities, promoting social innovation and fostering community development, KLE Technological University (KLETU), Hubballi, and CherYsh Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hubballi on Monday.

In a simple function held on the campus of KLETU, the MoU was signed by Registrar of KLETU B.S. Anami and CEO of CherYsh Trust Sapna Ravindran in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Ashok Shettar.

The MoU focuses on enhancing student learning, driving social innovation, and promoting community development while addressing sustainable development goals.

Expressing happiness over the collaboration, Prof. Shettar termed the MoU as a testament to KLETU’s commitment to not only advancing academic excellence but also driving meaningful social change.

“By partnering with CherYsh Trust, we aim to leverage our strengths in research and innovation to make a tangible impact on the lives of rural communities,” he said.

CherYsh trustees highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Collaborating with KLE Technological University provides us with a unique opportunity to scale up our initiatives and bring in academic rigour to our programmes. Together, we can empower more women and girls, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive world.”

Uma Mudengudi, B.L. Desai, Sanjay Kotabagi, Preeti Patil, Vijayalakshmi M., and Shollapur from KLETU and representatives from CherYsh Trust Anitha Singh, Kala Anand, Sanjeev Shanmugam and Nagraj Kulkarni were present.

CherYsh Trust, a non-profit organization, focuses on enhancing educational opportunities for girls and creating livelihood prospects for women in rural India.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.