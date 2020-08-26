KLETU in Band A innation-wide ranking

HUBBALLI

26 August 2020 19:30 IST

Hubballi-based KLE Technological University (KLETU) has been placed under Band A category of institutions in the nation-wide ranking done under Atal Ranking of Institutions Innovation Achievement (ARIIA).

According to a press release, the university has won this recognition in the category of University and Deemed to be University (Private- Self Financed) across India.

The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2020 was announced on August 18.

The university is among the top six-25 institutions in the country which places it in the Band A in a survey conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Union Ministry of Education.

ARIIA is based on institutional focus on creating an environment to convert research into innovation. Some of the parameters include quality and quantity of programmes conducted on crucial topics such as creating IPR, pursuing research and raising venture capital. It also considers the budget set aside by institutions for such programmes and actual output in terms of innovations.

ARIIA considers all major indicators that are commonly used globally to rank the most innovative education institutions/ universities in the world, including innovation-related indicators, the release said.