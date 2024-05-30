ADVERTISEMENT

KLES Hospital gets Endoscopic Ultrasound Machine, a first in Belagavi

Published - May 30, 2024 04:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The machine looks beyond the gastro-intestinal (GI) tract, to help in early diagnosis and differentiating between benign and cancerous tumours.

The Hindu Bureau

A state-of-the-art Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Machine has been installed in the KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This EUS is a combination of endoscopy and ultrasound which looks beyond the gastro-intestinal (GI) tract and into the adjacent structures. It helps in the early diagnosis and differentiating between benign and cancerous tumours.

It is also used for draining pus in deep-seated cavities, taking biopsies from internal structures, and stopping emergency bleeding from internal vessels, said Santosh Hajare, Chief Gastroenterology, in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first such machine in Belagavi city. It was inaugurated by Amit Maydeo, a world renowned endoscopist working at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai. Dr. Kore has expressed satisfaction that such a high-end machine will be useful for the people of Belagavi and surrounding areas for early diagnosis and management of GI diseases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Department of Gastroenterology conducted annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on May 18 and 19. Expert faculty from Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune participated in the CME. They delivered presentations on various topics.

Over 150 consulting gastroenterologist and students pursuing gastroenterology attended this meet. A live endoscopy workshop on various procedures was also held during this event, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US