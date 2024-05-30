KLES Hospital gets Endoscopic Ultrasound Machine, a first in Belagavi

A state-of-the-art Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Machine has been installed in the KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi.

This EUS is a combination of endoscopy and ultrasound which looks beyond the gastro-intestinal (GI) tract and into the adjacent structures. It helps in the early diagnosis and differentiating between benign and cancerous tumours.

It is also used for draining pus in deep-seated cavities, taking biopsies from internal structures, and stopping emergency bleeding from internal vessels, said Santosh Hajare, Chief Gastroenterology, in a release.

This is the first such machine in Belagavi city. It was inaugurated by Amit Maydeo, a world renowned endoscopist working at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai. Dr. Kore has expressed satisfaction that such a high-end machine will be useful for the people of Belagavi and surrounding areas for early diagnosis and management of GI diseases.

The Department of Gastroenterology conducted annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on May 18 and 19. Expert faculty from Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune participated in the CME. They delivered presentations on various topics.

Over 150 consulting gastroenterologist and students pursuing gastroenterology attended this meet. A live endoscopy workshop on various procedures was also held during this event, said a release.