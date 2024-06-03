KLES Hospital doctors perform rare knee surgery

Doctors in the KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital have performed a rare surgery on a 77-year-old man suffering from severe knee pain for the past seven years.

Doctors, who examined him, found him to have only half of the knee joint due to anteromedial arthritis.

If the knee joint needs to be replaced, it should be completely removed and replaced. Other hospitals had advised him complete knee replacement.

But doctors in the KLES Hospital were convinced that an alternative surgical procedure will reduce pain and enable proper walking.

Under the guidance of S.V. Udapudi, a team of doctors, led by Nikhil Manvi, performed the successful surgery.

Dr. Udapudi said that in patients with stage 4 arthritis, only about half of the joint is damaged. In such patients, total knee arthroplasty is conducted. But in this case, the damaged half-joint was removed and re-assembled.

This was complicated and lengthy. It was performed through a keyhole incision, according to a release from Medical Director of the hospital Colonel M. Dayananda.

