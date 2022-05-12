KLEIT ranked between 250-300 in National Institutional Ranking Framework

KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi, was ranked between 250-300 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework in the all-India engineering colleges category

KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT), Hubballi, has been ranked between 250 and 300 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the all-India engineering colleges category, thereby becoming the lone engineering college affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University in north Karnataka to achieve the feat.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, founding principal of KLEIT Basavaraj Anami said that within a short period of 14 years, the college had attracted the attention of multi-national companies because of its professional approach and academic excellence.

All the six streams offered by the college were accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), he said.

Prof. Anami said that consequently because of the high standards maintained in education, the college had done exceedingly well in terms of placements with students of the college getting over 500 placement offers.

Director, Training and Placement of KLEIT, Manjunath Nayak, said that the placement offers were from blue chip companies like Robert Bosch, Infosys, Wipro, SociateGenerale, IBM, TCS, Capgemini, ACC, Renault Nissan,HCL, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, Zensar, CoditasKPIT, Goldman Sacs, Amazon, and others. The packages offered too were high this year.

To a query, Prof. Anami said that the college had ensured continuous engagement with the industries so as to make the students ‘industry-ready’. “It is not just about making them employable, all efforts are made and opportunities provide to encourage students to become entrepreneurs. Together with these, our efforts to create socially responsible citizens will continue,” he said.