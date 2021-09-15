KLEIT in top 300 in NIRF ranking

HUBBALLI

15 September 2021 19:05 IST

KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT), Hubballi, has bagged the NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking in the 251-300 band out of 6,000 engineering institutions across the country. It is the only engineering institution from North Karnataka under Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to achieve the feat.

According to a press release issued by principal of the college Basavaraj Anami, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently released the sixth edition of the NIRF ranking 2021 through a live webcast in which KLEIT figured in the 251-300 band out of the 6,000 engineering institutions in the country. NIRF issues rankings only up to 300.

KLEIT is one among the four engineering colleges in the State affiliated to VTU, Belagavi, that have received NIRF rankings and it is the only one from North Karnataka to do so. Renowned IITs and IISc Bengaluru have found aplace in the top 10.

In a span of 12 years of its establishment, KLEIT has made a mark in parameters such as TLR (teaching, learning and resources), RP (research and professional practice), GO (graduation outcomes) and OI (outreach and inclusivity) that are considered the yardsticks for national ranking under NIRF, Prof. Anami has said.

Chairman of KLE Prabhakar Kore and members of the board of management have congratulated the college faculty and supporting staff for the achievement.