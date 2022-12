December 10, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

A workshop on “community pharmacy management skills” was conducted by the Department of Pharmacy Practice in KLE College of Pharmacy in Belagavi on Saturday. N.S. Mahantashetti, Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, inaugurated the event. Resource persons Mallikarjun K.S. and Ajay Mudgal, assistant drug controllers, M.S. Ganachari, Deputy Registrar, KAHER, Sunil S. Jalalpure, principal, and M.B. Patil, Vice-Principal, and others spoke. Over 200 delegates were present.