KLE University campus cleanest in south India

KLE University’s campus has been adjudged as the fourth cleanest campus in the country and the cleanest in south India in a contest organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

This includes the university’s campus and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and other constituent colleges in Belagavi.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar presented the award to KLE University recently in New Delhi, said Prabhakar Kore, university chancellor.

He told presspersons that the centre’s committee on Swachch Campus Project had categorised KLEU as the fourth cleanest campus in India and the first in south India. The first three slots have gone to institutions in Rajastan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Of the over 3,000 campuses of universities and colleges, KLEU had been listed among the best 174 by the government. A high-level committee inspected all these 174 campuses. Of them, KLEU has been judged the fourth cleanest in the country and the first in south India, Dr. Kore said.

The inspection included subjects like repeated cleaning of campuses, extent of green cover, cleanliness of kitchens, functioning drainage and sewage systems, solid waste management, and optimal utilisation and recycling of water in college and hostel campuses.

Inspired by this, KLEU will now organise a competition among its 300 – odd institutions in and outside Belagavi for maintaining cleanliness. This will not only increase awareness about cleanliness among students, teachers and staff, but will also make them strive towards a clean campus every day, he said.