KLE Tech University signs MOU with Bosch

March 11, 2023

HUBBALLI

KLE Technological University, Hubballi, and Bosch Global Software Pvt. Ltd. (BGSW) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for enhanced Industry-Academia collaboration recently. Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Ashok Shettar and University relations of BGSW Mohan Bellur spoke about the successful academic collaboration between KLETU and BGSW and said that the emphasis was on how on creating industry-ready engineers. Head of the School of Electronics and Communication Engineering Nalini Iyer and others were present. BGSW also launched HMI (Human Machine Interface) elective for the benefit of students of KLE Tech on the occasion.

73rd convocation of KUD

HUBBALLI

Karnatak University, Dharwad, invited applications for the 73rd annua convocation of the university. Students are requested to visit the university’s website www.kud.ac.in and apply through the online link. For further details on the convocation, call 0836-2215256, Registrar (Evaluation), said in a release.

Benches for bus passengers

HUBBALLI

Considering the inconvenience caused to bus passengers catching buses from Gabbur bypass in Hubballi, Rotary Club of Hubballi Central has donated two cement benches which were inaugurated recently by Rotary District Governor Venkatesh Deshpande. Office-bearers of the club Renuka Salunke, Nifa Mehta, Nagarekha Hebasur, Anjana Basanagoudra, HDMC councillor Chandrika Mestri, and others were present. The club plans to install similar benches for bus passengers at other places in Hubballi, a release said.