ADVERTISEMENT

KLE students do well in PUC examinations

April 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of KLE Independent PU College have done well in II PU examinations. They achieved 100% results in commerce and 92% %results in science. At least 100 students have got distinction.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the science section, Sanskruti Agasgekar topped the institution with 584 marks out of 600 (97.33%) , Ummihani Inamdar and Srushti Ray stood second with 582 marks (97%) while Sujal Chikkorde got the third rank with 578 marks (96.33%).

In the commerce section, 66 students got distinction. Shraddha Madalagi got the first rank with 590 marks out of 600 (98.33%) and Shrvari Salvanke came second with 589 marks (98.17%), while Harsha Yadwad was third with 584 marks (97.33%). On behalf of the chairman and society members, the principal congratulated the achievers and teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of KLEPU college in Bailahongala also did well with 94% results.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the science stream, Nisarga Muttennanavar got 95%, Soundarya B. Bhovi and Pradeep K. Mallammagol got 93% marks, and Vaibhavi V. Pattara got 91%.

In the commerce stream, Amrita P. Hiremath got 97%, Kirti Balannavara, 94%, and Jyoti Patil, 92%. The society, principal and staff have congratulated the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US