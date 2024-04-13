GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KLE students do well in PUC examinations

April 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of KLE Independent PU College have done well in II PU examinations. They achieved 100% results in commerce and 92% %results in science. At least 100 students have got distinction.

In the science section, Sanskruti Agasgekar topped the institution with 584 marks out of 600 (97.33%) , Ummihani Inamdar and Srushti Ray stood second with 582 marks (97%) while Sujal Chikkorde got the third rank with 578 marks (96.33%).

In the commerce section, 66 students got distinction. Shraddha Madalagi got the first rank with 590 marks out of 600 (98.33%) and Shrvari Salvanke came second with 589 marks (98.17%), while Harsha Yadwad was third with 584 marks (97.33%). On behalf of the chairman and society members, the principal congratulated the achievers and teachers.

Students of KLEPU college in Bailahongala also did well with 94% results.

In the science stream, Nisarga Muttennanavar got 95%, Soundarya B. Bhovi and Pradeep K. Mallammagol got 93% marks, and Vaibhavi V. Pattara got 91%.

In the commerce stream, Amrita P. Hiremath got 97%, Kirti Balannavara, 94%, and Jyoti Patil, 92%. The society, principal and staff have congratulated the students.

