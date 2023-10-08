KLE Society’s KAHER gets UGC 12(B) status

October 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted 12(B) status to KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), Deemed-to-be-University. This is a recognition of KAHER’s standards of education and research, said a release.

The UGC 12(B) status makes the faculty members and students eligible for receiving grants from the UGC, Union government, or any organisation receiving funds from the Central government for conduct of various research and academic activities.

This will provide a significant boost to research initiatives and infrastructure development.

The recognition of UGC 12(B) status is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the university’s faculty, staff and students, who have worked tirelessly to maintain the high standards of education and research, KLE Society chairman and KAHER chancellor Prabhakar Kore has said.

Vice-Chancellor Nitin M. Gangane, Registrar M.S. Ganachari and others have congratulated all the faculty members and staff and students on the occasion.

