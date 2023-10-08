HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KLE Society’s KAHER gets UGC 12(B) status

October 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted 12(B) status to KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), Deemed-to-be-University. This is a recognition of KAHER’s standards of education and research, said a release.

The UGC 12(B) status makes the faculty members and students eligible for receiving grants from the UGC, Union government, or any organisation receiving funds from the Central government for conduct of various research and academic activities.

This will provide a significant boost to research initiatives and infrastructure development.

The recognition of UGC 12(B) status is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the university’s faculty, staff and students, who have worked tirelessly to maintain the high standards of education and research, KLE Society chairman and KAHER chancellor Prabhakar Kore has said.

Vice-Chancellor Nitin M. Gangane, Registrar M.S. Ganachari and others have congratulated all the faculty members and staff and students on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.