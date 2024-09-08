KLE Society’s Ayurveda College signs MoU with Southern California University

KLE Society’s Shri BMK Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Post-Graduate Studies and Research Centre in Belagavi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Southern California University in the U.S.

This aims at offering student and teacher exchange programmes, health care facilities and research, towards exploring the scope of Ayurveda which shall open the ways for Ayurveda education and health care in the state of California, said a release.

Program Director, Ayurveda Medicine, Southern California University, Anupama Kizhakkeveettil, KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nitin M.Gangane, Registrar M. S Ganachari, principal Suhas Kumar Shetty, MoU Coordinator Shrutika Karoshi, Coordinator of Overseas Activity Swarda R. Uppin and Coordinator of Overseas Activity Adeeb A. and others were present.

Dr. Kizhakkeveettil who is a Professor, Researcher and Practitioner of Ayurveda, Yoga and Acupuncture at Southern California University, has expressed the rising interest towards traditional medicine in the west.

In view of facilitating Ayurveda services to health care givers and seekers in the state of California, this collaboration has been initiated.

Dr. Gangane congratulated and appreciated the efforts of KLE Ayurveda College in gaining popularity worldwide through various overseas collaborations.

He stated that the institution is reputed and is one of the oldest in the country that has achieved milestones in health care, academics and research.

The Department of Overseas Activity at KAHER has enabled the college to work with several overseas institutions since 2012, the release said.