ADVERTISEMENT

KLE Society to open clinics, hospitals across city

March 02, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KLE Cociety chairman Prabhakar Kore and MLA Asif Sait with local leaders during the inauguration of a KLE hospital in Ujwal Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

KLE Society will set up clinics and hospitals in various parts of Belagavi to provide door-to-door health care services. “We have already opened four centres in the city. There will be more,” Prabhakar Kore, KLE Society chairman, said in Belagavi. He was speaking after opening a hospital in Ujwal Nagar.

He said that social reform was possible only through education and healthcare. “We are trying to provide easy access to healthcare, by putting up a network of hospitals,” he said.

The unit at Ujwal Nagar is a modern hospital with all the facilities. It offers affordable treatment to various diseases. Meanwhile, KLE is providing kidney, heart and liver transplants, and very soon lung transplants will be done at affordable rates, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE is starting a 300-bed cancer hospital in Belagavi. KLE Society is also running ayurveda and homeopathy hospitals to address the challenge of lifestyle diseases, he said.

MLA Asif (Raju) Seth, KLE Director V.S. Sadhunavar, V.C. Nithin Gangane, M.S. Ganachari, V.D. Patil, H.B. Rajasekhara, Arif Maldara Rajesh Pawar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US