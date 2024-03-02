KLE Society to open clinics, hospitals across city

March 02, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Society will set up clinics and hospitals in various parts of Belagavi to provide door-to-door health care services. “We have already opened four centres in the city. There will be more,” Prabhakar Kore, KLE Society chairman, said in Belagavi. He was speaking after opening a hospital in Ujwal Nagar.

He said that social reform was possible only through education and healthcare. “We are trying to provide easy access to healthcare, by putting up a network of hospitals,” he said.

The unit at Ujwal Nagar is a modern hospital with all the facilities. It offers affordable treatment to various diseases. Meanwhile, KLE is providing kidney, heart and liver transplants, and very soon lung transplants will be done at affordable rates, he said.

KLE is starting a 300-bed cancer hospital in Belagavi. KLE Society is also running ayurveda and homeopathy hospitals to address the challenge of lifestyle diseases, he said.

MLA Asif (Raju) Seth, KLE Director V.S. Sadhunavar, V.C. Nithin Gangane, M.S. Ganachari, V.D. Patil, H.B. Rajasekhara, Arif Maldara Rajesh Pawar and others were present.

