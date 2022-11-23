KLE Society organises health science exhibition

November 23, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Society has organised a health science exhibition as part of 75th birthday celebrations of society chairman Prabhakar Kore, in Belagavi. The exhibition on health science and medical education is organised in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Nehru Nagar. It will end on November 29.

The exhibition is aimed at creating awareness among the children, students and the public about the common health problems and the remedial and preventive measures to be taken in order to ensure good health. There are working and non working models, posters, placards, photographs and paintings about the structure and functioning of the human body, nutritional aspects, health-care system and other subjects.

Students and teachers of various departments from the constituent units of the KAHER University including Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, Nursing Science, and Homoeopathy are engaged in the exhibition.

The information is provided in away that helps students easily understand in the form of charts, models, display boards, videos, dead bodies and specimens. All the information is available in English and vernacular languages. Apart from this students can visit the Pathology and Anatomy Museums and the newly established Advanced High Fidelity Clinical Skills Laboratory.

Visitors will also get health check- up facilities. Entry is free.