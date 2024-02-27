KLE Society nursing students from Hubballi bag eight gold medals at RGUHS convocation

February 27, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Four students of KLE Society’s Institute of Nursing Sciences, Hubballi, have bagged six ranks, including three first ranks, and eight gold medals in the 26th Annual Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by college principal Sanjay M. Peerapur during the convocation on Tuesday, Governor and Chancellor of the university Thawarchand Gehlot honoured the four gold medallists in the presence of Chairman, National Medical Commission, New Delhi, B.N. Gangadhar and Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharanprakash R Patil.

Prof. Peerapur has said that Felentina James who secured the first rank in B.Sc Nursing also bagged five gold medals for her achievement. She is the first nursing student to get five gold medals in the history of the university.

Asha Menasagi has secured the first rank and a gold medal in P.B. B.Sc Nursing, while Pruthvi R. Revankar has secured the first rank and a gold medal in M.Sc Nursing in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Nursing.

Santosh Hattikatagi of the college has secured the sixth rank and a gold medal in M.Sc Nursing in Psychiatry Nursing.

According to Prof. Peerapur, students of the institution have created a record of sorts by bagging first ranks in B.Sc Nursing and M.S. Nursing for the third time in a row (2021, 2022 and 2023).

