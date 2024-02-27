GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KLE Society nursing students from Hubballi bag eight gold medals at RGUHS convocation

February 27, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
students of KLE Society’s Institute of Nursing Sciences, Hubballi, who won gold medals during the 26th Annual Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

students of KLE Society’s Institute of Nursing Sciences, Hubballi, who won gold medals during the 26th Annual Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four students of KLE Society’s Institute of Nursing Sciences, Hubballi, have bagged six ranks, including three first ranks, and eight gold medals in the 26th Annual Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by college principal Sanjay M. Peerapur during the convocation on Tuesday, Governor and Chancellor of the university Thawarchand Gehlot honoured the four gold medallists in the presence of Chairman, National Medical Commission, New Delhi, B.N. Gangadhar and Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharanprakash R Patil.

Prof. Peerapur has said that Felentina James who secured the first rank in B.Sc Nursing also bagged five gold medals for her achievement. She is the first nursing student to get five gold medals in the history of the university.

Asha Menasagi has secured the first rank and a gold medal in P.B. B.Sc Nursing, while Pruthvi R. Revankar has secured the first rank and a gold medal in M.Sc Nursing in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Nursing.

Santosh Hattikatagi of the college has secured the sixth rank and a gold medal in M.Sc Nursing in Psychiatry Nursing.

According to Prof. Peerapur, students of the institution have created a record of sorts by bagging first ranks in B.Sc Nursing and M.S. Nursing for the third time in a row (2021, 2022 and 2023).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.