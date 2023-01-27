KLE Society family, philanthropists are the reasons for the growth of the institution, says Kore

January 27, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore on Friday said that the credit for the envious growth of KLE Society, which runs 300 institutions now, should go to the entire KLE Society family and philanthropists who have donated generously for the cause of education.

He was responding to the felicitation accorded to him on his 75th birthday at M.R. Sakhare School Ground in Hubballi on Friday.

The felicitation programme was part of a three-day platinum jubilee celebrations of B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology. “The growth is not because of Kore, but because of the entire KLE Society family,” he said.

Thanking the people of Hubballi for the felicitation offered to him, Mr. Kore said that the KLE Society family that comprised over 18,000 staff is the reason behind the growth of the institution. He said that the dream is to increase the number of institutions from 300 to 500 in the next two decades.

Referring to the history of B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology, he said that institutions such as this one became a reality due to the generous contributions from philanthropists, including the Bhoomaraddi family and Shirasangi family. Mr. Kore also recalled an incident of an elderly woman who donated ₹70,000 out of her savings to KLE Society.

Recalling the attack on his life and the bullet that is still stuck in his body, Mr. Kore said that he will continue to work for the development of the society with the cooperation of all. He thanked his wife, Asha, who was also felicitated along with him, for the support she has extended to him.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, also an alumnus of a KLE institution, said that although Mr. Kore has had many opportunities to grow politically, he did not avail of them because of his commitment to the field of education. He recalled his association with him and KLE Society’s contribution in the growth of educational institutions in the region.

Chairman of Legislative Council and an alumnus of a KLE institution Basavaraj Horatti said that running so many institutions is a herculean task and praised Mr. Kore for providing education to lakhs of students. He said that KLE institutions have given two Chief Ministers to the State and he has become the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Chairman of VRL Group and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar recalled his association with Mr. Kore and said that he should continue as lifetime chairman of KLE Society to enable it to scale new heights. He also gave examples of two such instances where lifetime chairmanship has been awarded to individuals.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar spoke about the achievements of Mr. Kore and read out a citation, while president of KLE Society Mahantesh Koujalagi welcomed the gathering. Society directors Shankaranna Munavalli, Virupakshi Sadhunavar, Y.S. Patil, Praveen Bagewadi and others were present.