KLE Society facilitates free angiogram, angioplasty procedures in Belagavi

KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital celebrated the 77th birthday of KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore by facilitating 100 free angiogram and 25 free angioplasty procedures for the poor on Thursday.

The hospital chose from among patients who were not beneficiaries of any government health scheme for the free procedures.

Those with existing co-morbidities like low blood pressure, liver and kidney diseases and neurological disorders were not considered for the benefit.

The cardiology department of the hospital that offered these services was set up in 1997. It has performed over 1.5 lakh cath lab procedures till now, said a release.

Dr Kore, who hails from Ankali village near Chikkodi, has helmed the society for over four decades.

He has transformed it by taking quality education and healthcare to tier II cities.

A former Rajya Sabha member, he has set up two deemed to be universities for medical and technical studies. Under his leadership, KLE Society has grown from 38 institutions in 1983 to 310 today with 1,35,000 students and over 16,000 staff members.

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) is working with international institutions and universities for research, development, faculty and student exchange and extension.

It has entered into agreements with agencies like WHO, National Institutes of Health (U.S.) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in maternal and neo natal research.

KLE Society’s health care network has hospitals in multiple States with a bed strength of over 4,000, including a 1,700-bed charitable hospital.

KAHER now has a 2,400 bed multi speciality hospital and multi organ transplant centre.

Dr. Kore has also led cooperative institutions like sugar factories and credit cooperatives. He has set up an ICAR-approved KLE Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Mattikoppa, said the release.

