KLE Society draws up plans to expand activities

Mahantesh Kavatagimath, society board member and former MLC, speaks to journalists in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

KLE Society has drawn up ambitious expansion plans in healthcare, education and agriculture

Mahantesh Kavatagimath, society board member and former MLC, said in Belagavi recently. These plans will be announced on the occasion of the 75th birthday celebrations of Prabhakar Kore, society chairman.

“The society established bonds between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra by providing quality healthcare and education. We will work towards strengthening such bonds in future,’’ he told journalists. He was speaking before a meeting of the committee to celebrate the birthday of the chairman. KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore hospital is among the empanelled hospitals for the Jyotiba Phule health scheme of Maharashtra. Similarly, thousands of patients from Goa visit Belagavi for treatment in our hospitals, Mr. Kavatagimath said.

“Set up in 1916, the society has expanded from one Anglo-Vernacular school to several hundred institutions at primary, secondary, tertiary and super-speciality education institutions. It has achieved great strides under the stewardship of Dr. Kore since he was elected chairman four decades ago. The birthday celebrations are only an occasion to reciprocate the love of the people and to assure them that the public service will continue,’’ he said.

The society has diversified into healthcare and agriculture development. New hospitals are coming up in Chikkodi, Bengaluru, Goa and Maharashtra. A new medical college and teaching hospital is coming up in Hubballi. An ayurvedic medical college and a 200 bed hospital will be set up in Chikkodi. A huge Krishi mela will be organised in Chikkodi and Belagavi next year. KLE Society plans forays into agriculture and animal husbandry development and farmers training, he said.

Dr. Kore is a veteran cooperator. He has served as chairman of cooperative sugar factories and financial institutions. He wants to diversify and expand into the cooperative sector. Dr. Kore will organise a national level cooperators’ meet in Belagavi in January next year. Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will be invited to inaugurate it, according to Mr. Kavatagimath.

A religious leaders conference will be held in November under the leadership of Sri Naganur Mutt Swami, he said.

Iranna Kadadi, MP, MLAs Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, Mahantesh Dodagoudar and KLE office bearers were present.