KLE society chairman Kore’s 75th birthday celebrated in Belagavi

CM Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries present at the tulabhara ceremony of Prabhakar Kore in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Several national and State leaders of different parties, participated in the 75th birthday of Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman in Belagavi on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described him as a leader who had sacrificed luxuries in life to spend his time to healthcare and education. He has equally distributed his time between politics and social service in the fields of healthcare and education. He has not only strengthened the KLE society, but also diversified its activities. Under his leadership, the society has grown in an unprecedented manner, he said.

The CM also recalled an unfortunate event in the life of Dr. Kore. A relative shot at him a few years ago. But, a team of surgeons saved him by retaining one of the bullets in his body. That is why, I keep chiding him as a “Bullet Man’‘, the CM said.

The dignitaries participated in the Tulabhara of Dr. Kore, where he was weighed with books. The books would be given away to poor students, organisers said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan who represented the Union government, wished him. He said the KLE society was implementing the principles of ideology of Basaveshwara and other saints of the 12th century. He claimed that the New Education Policy introduced by the union government was based on the ideology of Basaveshwara and other saints.

Mr. Kore urged the CM to build a legislators’ house to enable hassle free winter session in Belagavi. He also sought regular, full fledged winter sessions in Belagavi.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, former CMs B.S. Yeddiyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, state cabinet members B Basavaraj, Govind Karjol, Murugesh Nirani, and B C Nagesh and others, Congress leaders R.V. Deshpande, and Prakash Hukkeri, and others were present.

Feeding arrangements were made for the crowd at six places in the city. Police had made some arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in front of the venue in the district stadium near the KLE society colleges.