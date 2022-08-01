KLE society celebrates chairman Prabhakar Kore’s birthday

Special Correspondent August 01, 2022 22:00 IST

Several programmes were organised by KLE society’s institutions to celebrate the 75th birthday of chairman Prabhakar Kore.

Students of Lingaraj college planted 75 saplings in the college premises to mark the occasion. B M Tejaswi, principal, faculty members G.N. Sheeli, H.M. Melinamani, C. Ramarao, R.D. Badiger, and others were present.

A. Vanamahotsava was celebrated in B.V. Bellad law college. B. Jayasimha, principal, spoke about the contribution of Dr. Kore to the education and healthcare sector. KLE society’s hospitals now have over 4,000 in-patient beds. The society is among the few private entities that operate the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, that is engaged in research and extension in farm technology, he said.

Dr. Kore and his wife Ashatayi Kore donated bicycles to some poor students at a celebration in his house in the camp area in Belagavi.

Teachers and staff of R.L. Science institute donated LED bulbs to inmates of the Chinnamma Basavantayya Hiremath senior citizens’ home. Jyoti Kavalekar, principal, Vishwanath Kamgol, and others were present.

Dr. Ramannanavar charitable trust, Bailhongal and NCC wing of Lingaraj college distributed fruits and eatables to inmates of the CBH senior citizens home. Trust secretary Mahantesh Ramannanavar, Captain Mahesh Guranagoudar and others were present.

Essay and singing competitions were held in GA composite PU college in Belagavi. R.S. Patil, principal gave away prizes to winners. Faculty members like Aruna Khadakbavi, Sridevi Gangapur and Shilpa Devalapur were present.