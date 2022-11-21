KLE Society announces more hospitals

November 21, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Society will start speciality hospitals in Pune, Bengaluru and a cancer hospital in Belagavi in the next six months. This will further increase the in-patient healthcare capacity of the society’s hospitals significantly, society chairman Prabhakar Kore has said in Belagavi.

“The society now has an in-patient healthcare strength of 4,000 beds. The new hospitals will further increase our bed strength,” he said. He was speaking at a function to mark the 107th anniversary of KLE Society on Saturday.

The society will also start a school in Mumbai.

Dr Kore spoke of the commitment and sacrifice of the seven founding fathers of the society who began by starting a school in 1916. He said that students have excelled in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

“The students have won a total of 80 gold medals, 64 silver medals and eight institutional trophies,’‘ he said.

The guests felicitated students, faculty members and employees from various institutions for their achievements.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi congratulated the society for the accomplishments over the years and acknowledged the contribution of Dr Kore to the expansion and diversification of the society’s activities. She said that he is continuing the good work that was begun by the founders.

Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake, members of the board of management of KLE Society, heads of institutions, members of staff, students and other members of the society were present.