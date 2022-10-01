KLE performs eight heart transplants

M.V. Jali, Medical Director, KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore hospital and other doctors with donated heart receivers at a press conference in belagavi on Thursday, September 29. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore hospital has successfully performed eight heart transplants till now, doctors said in Belagavi on Thursday.

M.V. Jali, medical director of the hospital, presented four of the organ receivers at a press conference in the hospital.

“Our cardiac surgery team has performed 8 successful heart transplant and 4 of them are present here are standing testimony of our success story. One patient post-transplant is in ICU and others could not come due to personal reasons,’’ he said.

Dr. Jali said that success of the transplant depended on team effort involving neurologists, neuro surgeons and intensivists to perform various tasks from brain death declaration of the donor to preserving the organs of donor till the harvest. “The cooperation of police officials is also important. They provide support like green corridors for shifting of organs and immediate inquest,’’ he said.

“The country is witnessing rapid increase in heart disease and the scientific studies have projected that by the year 2030, it will be the number one killer disease in globe, about 30% of the total deaths in India are due to heart disease. The significance of World Heart Day is to create awareness among the community and prevent the heart disease at its early stage,’’ Suresh Patted, Head of Cardiology said.

“The theme of this year Heart Day is “Use Heart for every Heart”. Simply speaking, we all must use our heart to support other heart by means of extending psychological, moral, emotional support & ensure our counselling, care, treatment, advise heals every heart. Taking care of heart is not one day affairs, it has to be daily and not a knee jerk reaction,’’ said Dr. Patted.

For over 30 years, the department of cardiac care of KLES Hospital is in forefront of taking care of heart patients in northern Karnataka. Comprehensive care for all complex heart disease is available in our hospital,’’ he said.

“The reason for burgeoning increase in heart disease is due to uncontrolled diabetes, elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol, sedentary life style and worst is rampant consumption of tobacco products,’’ said Richard Saldanha, Chief Cardiac Surgeon.

“We all need to realise that end stage heart disease is not end of life, medical science has made great strides to treat these patients by offering heart transplants,’’ Dr. Saldanha said. KLES Management under the leadership of Prabhakar Prabhakar Kore has set up state-of-the-art medical infrastructure to perform complex heart transplants here, he said.

R.B. Nerli, Director Clinical Services, Consultants of Neurology, Neuro Surgery, Cardiac Anaesthesia, Intensivists and individuals who have undergone successful heart transplants with their family members were present.