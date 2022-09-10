KLE, NITM sign pact

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 10, 2022 00:30 IST

Belagavi-based ICMR Laboratory National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital for the treatment of its employees, pensioners and their dependants under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Director ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy and Medical Director and CEO of the hospital, KLESPKH, M.V. Jali exchanged the documents at an event in Belagavi recently.

Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, Vivek Saoji were present.

Dr. Kore and others visited ICMR-NITM campus. They toured laboratories, museum, herbal garden and the new laboratory building which will be inaugurated soon.

They also interacted with scientists and staff of NITM.

Dr. Kore stressed upon the importance of showcasing the work done by the institute to the public through media and other outreach programmes. He said that there is a need for developing evidence based integrative health care combining the strengths of traditional and modern medical sciences for the benefit of public health, according to a release by Banappa Unger, scientist and communication officer of NITM.

