KLE Mahavidyalaya signs MoU with SwissMed School, plans to take Ayurveda globally

December 14, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Sri B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Post Graduate Studies and Research Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SwissMed School, Switzerland, for exchange of ideas, training and research.

Prabhakar B. Kore, Chancellor, KAHER, and Simone Hunziker, Academic Chair of SwissMed School in Switzerland, signed the memorandum in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Mr. Kore said that the MoU will help ensure proper training in Ayurveda and enable students to practice and promote Ayurveda globally. The programme will be coordinated by Aziz Arbar and team from the college.

Dr. Hunziker said that the medical school runs a four-year government-approved Diploma course in Ayurveda which is based on NCISM Ayurveda curriculum. And, they are ready to collaborate in education and research. She proposed a student exchange programme for clinical training in Ayurveda and said that Swiss students could come to KLE for training.

Charles Ele Nicollerat, Chancellor, emphasised the importance of dissemination of Ayurvedic knowledge. U. Indulal, Dean, Ayurveda, gave the course details.

Pro Vice-Chancellor M.S. Mahantshetti, Registrar, V.A. Kothiwale, Preeti Dodwad, Member Secretary, KLE HSI, Principal Suhas Kumar Shetty, Dean of Ayurveda P.G. Jadar, Vedantam Giridhar and others were present.