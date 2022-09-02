KLE launches Ayur pharmacy in Belagavi

Prabhakar Kore, KLE Society chairman launches a range of ayurvedic products in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE is joining the movement to rejuvenate Ayurveda, that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Too much emphasis on allopathy over several decades has destroyed the Indian traditional medical systems. It is time to highlight the importance of Ayurveda by giving it the promotion it deserves,’’ Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman said in Belagavi on Friday.

He was speaking after launching KLE Ayur Aushudhalaya, a range of Ayurveda pharmacy products in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college. He said that the society would work with the union AYUSH ministry to promote Ayurveda.

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE society’s B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic medical college and research centre is cultivating medicinal plants in a 16 acre plot near Bambaraga village. A large Ayur pharma and research centre will come up in the same site, he said. He asked the Ayurvedic college teachers to focus on traditional Indian medical systems too.

Suhas Kumar Shetty, principal, said the society was preparing 326 types of medicines. Of them, 26 are general and preventive medicines. They include herbal tea, chavanaprash, suvarna bindu, kastadhoopa, tooth powder, brungaraja oil, dughda vardhini, and others. All are certified by an AYUSH laboratory and are available over the counter.

KLE society office bearers H.B. Rajashekar, V.D. Patil, and others were present.