KLE launches Ayur pharmacy in Belagavi

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 02, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhakar Kore, KLE Society chairman launches a range of ayurvedic products in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE is joining the movement to rejuvenate Ayurveda, that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Too much emphasis on allopathy over several decades has destroyed the Indian traditional medical systems. It is time to highlight the importance of Ayurveda by giving it the promotion it deserves,’’ Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman said in Belagavi on Friday.

He was speaking after launching KLE Ayur Aushudhalaya, a range of Ayurveda pharmacy products in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college. He said that the society would work with the union AYUSH ministry to promote Ayurveda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KLE society’s B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurvedic medical college and research centre is cultivating medicinal plants in a 16 acre plot near Bambaraga village. A large Ayur pharma and research centre will come up in the same site, he said. He asked the Ayurvedic college teachers to focus on traditional Indian medical systems too.

Suhas Kumar Shetty, principal, said the society was preparing 326 types of medicines. Of them, 26 are general and preventive medicines. They include herbal tea, chavanaprash, suvarna bindu, kastadhoopa, tooth powder, brungaraja oil, dughda vardhini, and others. All are certified by an AYUSH laboratory and are available over the counter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

KLE society office bearers H.B. Rajashekar, V.D. Patil, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app