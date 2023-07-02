ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on bone health

July 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A national seminar on the topic ‘Take Charge of Your Bone Health’ was conducted in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college in Belagavi on Sunday.

Resource persons from across India spoke on topics ranging from paediatric to geriatric bone health.

Nitin Gangane, Vice Chancellor, KAHER, Belagavi, V. A. Kothiwale, Registrar, KAHER; Prof. (Dr.) V.D. Patil Director, Hospital Development and new projects, Kiran Kumar Kulkarni, AFC Medical and Doping Control Officer, Dharwad, Niranjana S. Mahantashetti Principal, Rajesh Powar, Vice Principal JNMC, Sunil S. Vernekar, Harpreet Kaur, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Physicians, orthopedics, physiotherapists and ayurvedic practitioners attended the seminar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US