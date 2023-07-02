HamberMenu
KLE holds seminar on bone health

July 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A national seminar on the topic ‘Take Charge of Your Bone Health’ was conducted in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college in Belagavi on Sunday.

Resource persons from across India spoke on topics ranging from paediatric to geriatric bone health.

Nitin Gangane, Vice Chancellor, KAHER, Belagavi, V. A. Kothiwale, Registrar, KAHER; Prof. (Dr.) V.D. Patil Director, Hospital Development and new projects, Kiran Kumar Kulkarni, AFC Medical and Doping Control Officer, Dharwad, Niranjana S. Mahantashetti Principal, Rajesh Powar, Vice Principal JNMC, Sunil S. Vernekar, Harpreet Kaur, and others were present.

Physicians, orthopedics, physiotherapists and ayurvedic practitioners attended the seminar.

