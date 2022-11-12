KLE holds conference on dermatology

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
November 12, 2022 21:04 IST

There is an urgent need for exchange of information about innovations in dermatology amongst fellow doctors. This will help doctors to keep pace with the developments that are happening at a fast pace across the world, Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman said in Belagavi on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating KUTICON-2022, conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, at KLE Convention Centre.

“Skin is the biggest tissue which covers the entire body and is exposed to disease like psoriasis, vitiligo, burns, skin cancer and others. Some of these need prolonged treatment. There is a need to create awareness about this among the public. There is also a need to organise exchange of skills, knowledge, clinical techniques and experiences,” he said.

Dinesh Kumar, secretary general, said the Association of Dermatologists was the second largest group of medical professionals in India. He introduced the activities of the group.

S.C. Nataraj was felicitated with the lifetime achievement award for enriching the branch of dermatology.

