KLE Cancer Hospital in Belagavi achieves a milestone

October 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Cancer Hospital in Belagavi has achieved a remarkable milestone with the successful completion of its first patient treatment utilising the cutting-edge HYPERARC-FSRS technique.

The procedure was performed on the patient facing primary kidney cancer with secondary metastasis in the brain.

HYPERARC, a state-of-the-art Linac-based technique, operates on a Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator featuring a 2.5-mm leaf-width Millennium Multi-Leaf Collimator (MLC).

The treatment employs highly conformal non-coplanar beams for planning stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), ensuring sub-mm accuracy and precision. Remarkably, this intricate procedure is completed within minutes with a simple click, guided by 3D Image Guidance technology.

It has demonstrated its capability to achieve low-dose brain spillage and conformity compared to Gamma Knife/Cyberknife, while drastically reducing treatment time. Gamma Knife or Cyberknife SRS techniques typically require 45-60 minutes for treatment. In contrast, HYPERARC has completed the entire procedure in just five minutes.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore has congratulated the doctors and radiation oncology team in achieving this remarkable milestone.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Nitin Gangane, Director of KLE new hospitals project V.D. Patil, principal, JNMC, N.M. Mahanthshetti and medical director Colonel Dayananda have congratulated the hospital.

Medical director and CEO M.V. Jali said that the radiation oncology team, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sapna K., Raghavendra Sagar and Boopalan Balaji, RSO Level-III of the hospital, worked hard towards successfully employing the technique.