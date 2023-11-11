ADVERTISEMENT

KLE Academy signs MOU with Umea University

November 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Public Health of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), Belagavi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Umea University, Sweden, in a virtual ceremony held recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Public Health of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER), Belagavi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Umea University, Sweden, in a virtual ceremony for fostering academic collaboration and research partnerships.

The MoU was virtually signed in the presence of Vice Chancellor of KAHER Nitin M. Gangane, Registrar M. S. Ganachari, Registrar, KAHER, Principal of JNMC Dr. N. S. Mahantashetti and HoD of Public Health, JNMC, Dr. Mubashir Angolkar in Belagavi recently.

The Department of Public Health at KAHER which runs various courses like MPH, BPH, M.Sc. and B.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics and the Department of Epidemiology and Global Health at Umea University has excelled in their pursuit of academic excellence and international collaboration.

The MOU will enhance the academic journey for students and scholars at both institutions, providing a global platform for the exchange of knowledge, cultural experiences and research expertise, a release from KAHER said.

CONNECT WITH US