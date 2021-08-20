KLE Academy convocation held

Belagavi

20 August 2021 00:05 IST

The 11th convocation of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (deemed to be university) was held in Belagavi on Thursday.

Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, who delivered the convocation address, called upon young medical graduates to remain humble, display empathy, and demonstrate great respect to patients. If these qualities are not there, no amount of technology and medical equipment will help the patients, he said. A medical graduate will transform into a great doctor if he develops skills, attitude, and has the quest for knowledge. Ultimate success is derived from sweat, determination and hard work, he said. “Your convincing and caring words and your gentle touch will act as a super pain reliever to patients.”

He also asked them to develop communication skills to counsel and explain complex medical terminologies in simple language to patients and their relatives. He urged young graduates to visit their alma mater regularly and continue to respect teachers all their life.

Dr. Reddy observed that girls had outperformed boys in winning medals at the convocation (girls got 27 out of the 35 gold medals). “This proves girls are setting a very high standards in all walks of life,” he said.