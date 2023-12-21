GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KKRTC signs MoU with UBI for offering insurance cover to its employees

December 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Union Bank of India (UBI) for offering insurance worth ₹1.20 crore, without premium, to its employees.

Managing Director of KKRTC M. Rachappa and Karnataka Zonal Head of UBI Navneet Kumar signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“When employees of the transport corporation are killed or critically injured in road accidents, their families suffer a lot. Their financial condition gets worse. Keeping these factors in mind, we have introduced this insurance scheme so that the families of the KKRTC employees can get insurance amount in their critical times,” Mr. Reddy said, after the agreement was signed. He thanked UBI for showing interest in the initiative.

As per information provided by Mr. Rachappa, the insurance facility is available for KKRTC employees having their salary accounts in UBI. An employee/ his family is entitled to get ₹1 crore insurance upon the death of the employee or his permanent disability in a road accident. They can also get accident insurance up to ₹15 lakh apart from ₹5 lakh for natural death under the scheme.

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Managing Director S. Bharath, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director K. Nandini Devi, Kalaburagi Regional Head of UBI Venkat Sudhir Chidella and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.