KKRTC security inspector found murdered near his house in Ballari

August 07, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hussainappa, a security inspector attached to the Ballari Division of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), was murdered near his house in Ballari late on Sunday. He was a native of Sindhanur taluk in Raichur district.

As per information provided by KKRTC officials and the police, the officer was leaving for Humnabad in Bidar district to report to duty as a recruitment officer in the appointment of driver-cum-conductor.

“I got a phone call from one of our colleagues and informed them about the incident. We informed the police and rushed to the spot. The body was found in a pool of blood. Police arrived immediately,” Divisional Controller of KKRTC in Ballari D.M. Devaraj said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ballari, Nataraja M.A. said that it was a clear case of murder.

“The place of offence is very close to the victim’s house. From the CCTV footage, we can clearly make out that it is a case of murder. He was slowly moving on a two-wheeler when he was attacked,” Mr. Nataraja said.

To a question, he said that the police are investigating the case from all angles.

“Hussainappa was an officer who often looked into complaints against staff and supervised enquiries. We are looking from this angle also to see whether or not anybody who has felt victimised by Hussainappa has committed the crime. And, there are some family issues to be looked into,” he added.

A case has been registered at the Gandhinagar Police Station in Ballari.