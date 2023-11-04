ADVERTISEMENT

KKRTC pays ₹3 crore to families of its six employees who died in accidents

November 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Rachappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has paid a sum of ₹3 crore to the families of its six employees who were killed in accidents as per the provisions of Corporate Salary Package (CSP) scheme.

In a media note released on Saturday, M. Rachappa, Managing Director of the State-owned corporation said that a sum of ₹50 lakh has already been paid to each family of the employees killed in the accident. “In association with State Bank of India, we have paid a sum of ₹50 lakh to the nominee of each employee who was killed in the accident,” he said.

Mr. Rachappa said that KKRTC had, on 02-12-2022, signed an agreement with the State Bank of India to implement the CSP scheme to help the kith and kin of the KKRTC employees.

“It is a free insurance policy. The KKRTC employees who have their bank accounts in the State Bank of India would get this policy without paying any premium. The purpose of the agreement is to help the KKRTC employees who lose their lives or get seriously injured and become physically disabled. The scheme has started 01-01-2023 and six employees got the benefits thus far,” Mr. Rachappa said reiterating his Corporation’s commitment to the welfare of its employees.

