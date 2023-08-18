HamberMenu
KKRTC gets automated testing track for recruiting drivers in Humnabad in Bidar

The automated driver testing tracks (ADTT) has been established at an estimated cost of ₹1.15 crore.

August 18, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The automated driving testing track in Bidar.

The automated driving testing track in Bidar. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

To ensure transparency in recruitment process for drivers, the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has set up the first-ever Automated Driving Test Track — a wireless system at its regional training centre on the outskirts of the Humnabad town in Bidar district.

The automated driver testing tracks (ADTT) have been established at an estimated cost of ₹1.15 crore. KKRTC Managing Director M. Rachappa claimed that it’s the first ever in the country that a transport corporation is recruiting drivers with an innovative technology of a wireless system, where the driving efficiency and skills cannot be decided arbitrarily.

Nearly 17,000 candidates were eligible to take the driving test against the 1,619 vacant post of drivers and driver-cum-conductors from the seven districts across the Kalyana Karnataka region. The recruitment process has started from July 3 at Humnabad. Besides recruitment of 925 posts of drivers and 694 of driver-cum-conductors, the KKRTC is also recruiting to 150 backlog posts.

The automated driving testing track in Bidar.

The automated driving testing track in Bidar. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

The automated test is equipped with 10 rounds of tests with 50 marks. Each test track has sensors to the poles at various junctions and the applicant has to drive the vehicle through ‘S’ and ‘8’ digit-shaped tracks and pillars. With this system, the applicant driving on the test track can see his marks instantly generated, based on his driving skills, even if the vehicle hits the poles situated on either sides of the track, the test score will be automatically recorded.

