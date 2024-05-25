ADVERTISEMENT

KKRTC bus driver stabbed by goods vehicle driver in a road rage incident

Published - May 25, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a road-rage episode on Friday morning in Nelamangala, a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus driver was stabbed by the driver of a goods vehicle.

According to police, the accused is identified as Bhaskar Reddy, 32 from Madanayakanahalli. The assailant has been apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, Shivappa Madiwala, 40, the injured bus driver, is currently being treated at a private hospital in Tumakuru.

According to the police, the altercation unfolded as the bus, en route from Koppal in Kalyana Karnataka, encountered Reddy’s attempt to overtake the bus near Dobspet, leading to a confrontation.

The Dobspet police have booked a case and investigation is on while Reddy has been taken to judicial custody.

