KKRDB urges government to release allocated grants for fourth quarter

The Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board had proposed to the government to release the grant of fourth-quarter allocated for the board for the financial year 2020-21, KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said.

To presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, he said the State government has so far released ₹787.94 crore against the total allocation of ₹11.36.81 crore for the year.

With an opening balance of ₹308.70 crore, the board has spent around ₹822.70 crore for various developmental works in six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region. It has achieved a 75% physical target by completing 3,917 works against the 5,422 total works, he added.

