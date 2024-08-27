KKRDB to train 25,000 people this year under skill development programme

Reiterating his commitment to the development of Kalyana Karnataka, chairman of Kalyana Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Ajay Singh said that the board will, under the Learning with Skill Development programme, train 25,000 people this year and 50,000 youths a year from the next to enhance employability of unemployed youth in the region.

“Unemployment is a big problem. In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured two crore jobs a year if he is voted to power. He has been voted to power but his promise has remained a hoax. If he had fulfilled his promise, there would have been 20 crore newly employed youths in the country. But the reality is something different,” Dr. Singh said.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of a 30-day entrepreneurship development programme on computer hardware and networking and beauty parlour management at the District Science Centre in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the KKRDB in association with the Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Karnataka (CEDOK).

“Each job generated not just helps the one who is employed but also one’s entire family. There are 13 universities in Kalyana Karnataka, including a Central University and many State and private universities. Over 1.5 lakh students pass out from these institutes of higher learning with their degree certificates. Of them, only a few get jobs. To enhance employability of such students and also their self-employment ability, KKRDB and the State government are focusing on skill development,” Dr. Singh said.

KKRDB secretary Sundaresh Babu said that the Udyog Avishkar programme being implemented by KKRDB is meant to develop employment and entrepreneurship skills in youths and called upon the students to make use of the 30-day programme.

CEDOK Joint Director G.U. Huded said that unemployed youth from all seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka will be trained in skill development for self-employment and marketing techniques during the 30-day programme.

CEDOK director B.M. Gotur, resource person Syed Afshaq Ahmad and others were present.

