KKRDB to release funds utilisation report card

August 22, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) will release a fund utilisation report of MLAs to evaluate whether the funds sanctioned by the board to seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region to take up development works has been utilised properly, KKRDB chairman and Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh has said.

He was addressing presspersons after inspecting civic works at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research here on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh said that evaluation of funds utilisation in their respective constituencies across the region will help know about the development works taken up by the successive legislators since the inception of KKRDB.

The evaluation will also help legislators resolve the technical glitches they are facing in utilising the funds, Mr. Singh said and urged the legislators of all the 41 constituencies in the region to submit their action plan for this year at the earliest.

A 371-bed Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva Hospital will be thrown open to the public tentatively in December this year, he said.

The KKRDB has released a sum of ₹145 crore in three phases for the construction of the hospital. As per officials, 75% work on the construction of the hospital has been completed.

Mr. Singh said that there is a gross disconnect between primary, secondary and tertiary care facilities. The board is planning to set up secondary and tertiary level health care facilities to address issues regarding patients suffering from myocardial infarction within the first hour, which is also known as the golden hour. Appropriate action within the first hour of a cardiac arrest can reverse its effects and help avoid deaths. Later, such patients can be shifted to hospital for advanced treatment, he added.

