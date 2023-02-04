KKRDB to provide ₹5 crore for Kalyana Karnataka Utsav

February 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), a body that has been set up by the State government for the purpose of implementing development projects in Kalyana Karnataka region utilising special grants allocated to it under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, has decided to provide ₹5 crore from the special grants for conducting Kalyana Karnataka Utsav, a three-day festival celebrating the art, architecture, culture and tradition of the region.

The region, it may be mentioned, has been accorded Special Status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Addressing a media conference at his office here on Saturday, Chairman of KKRDB and Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor said that the festival, a first of its kind in this part of the State, will be held in Kalaburagi between February 24 and 26.

“When India is celebrating the 75th year of her Independence, we are celebrating the first-ever Kalyana Karnataka Utsav which will showcase the art, architecture, culture and tradition of the region apart from the heroic freedom movement. We will provide ₹5 crore from the funds available for the year. And, the action plan for the purpose has already been approved. The State government has assured us of providing additional funds, if required,” Mr. Revoor said.

As per the details provided by Mr. Revoor, the three-day celebrations will have performances from film stars and playback singers from Bollywood and Sandalwood apart from vocal and musical artists of international fame.

“We are expecting over one lakh people as spectators for the event. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off the event. Not just in Kalaburagi, we have also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the remaining six districts in the region to organise events to celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Utsav in their respective districts,” Mr. Revoor said.

Preparations

KKRDB Secretary Anirudh Sravan P. gave a briefing to the meeting about the preparations being made for the celebrations.

“To make the event successful, we have formed 20 committees involving officers of different departments and assigned specific tasks to them. These committees will take care of reception and protocol, transport, shelter, food, publicity, basic amenities, health and sanitisation, law and order, exhibition, sports, stage management, fire precautions, an exhibition of books, paintings and sculptures, seminars, selection of artists and such other things. We have planned a children’s festival for a day and women’s festival for another day during the three-day celebrations,” he said.

As per information shared during the meeting, there will be a main stage where important programmes and performances will be held apart from the two subordinate sages, one at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium in Gulbarga University where classical Hindustani musical events will be organised and the other at the Open Theatre where presentations of ghazals and Vachanas and other performances will be held.

A dog show, exhibition of agriculture technologies, kite festival, flower show, painting exhibitions, adventure sports, water sports and helicopter ride, apart from marathon, cyclothon and hot air balloon event, will be part of the three-day celebrations.